Prog rockers kick out the jams for album launch

A PROG rock/fusion band who formed in Henley are preparing to celebrate the release of their debut album with a live concert.

The members of Café Chaos first met in 2015 at the monthly Henley Jammers sessions that used to take place in the town.

They decided to form a band in spring 2016 and released their first EP, Blues in Seven, in March last year.

Now they are about to launch their first full-length album, Shifting Sands, which draws on influences such as Pink Floyd, early Genesis, Camel and Gary Moore.

To mark the occasion, Café Chaos are playing a gig at Nettlebed village club next Saturday night (November 30).

All local musicians, the band are: Steve Blackall on guitars and vocals, Nick Brown on keyboards and sax, Pete Krueger on bass and Peter Terry on drums, percussion and vocals.

A spokesman said: “Shifting Sands is a reflection on the world today, ranging from topics such as climate change to the variety of different cultures and histories on our planet.”

Next Saturday’s concert starts at 7pm and tickets are £10 on the door. Copies of the album will be on sale. For more information, visit www.cafechaos.net