Bluesman’s playing an intimate show

A FOUNDER member of the Blues Band is playing an intimate solo show at the Crooked Billet in Stoke Row early next month.

Dave Kelly performed his first professional show in 1964 at the Half Moon in Putney.

His 55-year career has seen him work with the likes of Buddy Guy, Peter Green, Junior Wells, Eric Clapton, Freddie King, the Allman Brothers and more.

Dave may have turned 72 earlier this year but retirement is the last thing on his mind. “Why should I retire? I get paid for my hobby,” he laughs. The show on Monday, December 2, is the latest in the Crooked Billet’s regular series of music nights.

Tickets, in the form of a music cover charge, are £15. To reserve a table, call the pub on (01491) 681048.