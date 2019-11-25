Opera’s rising stars are in festive mood

AN evening of opera with some of the UK’s brightest rising stars is in store at the Kenton Theatre next month, writes Peter Anderson.

Opera Prelude, a Henley-based charity dedicated to supporting the next generation of operatic talent, is inviting music lovers to mark the start of the festive season with a gala event on Thursday, December 5.

“Cantique de Noel” will showcase the talents of six singers hailing from London, Russia, China and Henley, accompanied by pianist Natalie Burch.

A spokesman for Opera Prelude said: “Looking at the programme, what a treat is in store. There are performances of songs from some of the best loved opera and musical theatre — Così fan tutte, La Boheme and Carmen, as well as South Pacific and My Fair Lady. And, perfect for this time of year, Cantique de Noel itself, aka O Holy Night. Expect a warm and uplifting evening introduced by the artists themselves.”

Representing Henley on the night will be popular tenor Alex Haigh.

Alex is a patron of the Chiltern Centre for disabled children, to which a share of the evening’s profits will be donated, and recently featured in the Aliquando Chamber Choir’s production of Felix Mendelssohn’s Elijah at St Mary’s Church, which also raised funds for the charity.

He has been a familiar face on the Henley music scene for some years now, but when did he first discover his talent for performing?

“I guess there were a couple of key moments,” he says. “When I was around four years old, I appeared in The Selfish Giant at school. I really enjoyed making people laugh and smile. Then when I was 12 my dad took me to Glyndebourne to see The Marriage of Figaro. The one question I asked my dad was how they sing with that much power. He didn’t know but I was determined to find out.”

Does he have any musical inspirations, classical or otherwise, to declare?

“When I was growing up, I was a fan of music across the genres and in my teens a keen fan of Metallica. Since I have started a career in classical music, singers like Joyce di Donato inspire me.”

While he is best known as an opera singer, Alex is no stranger to choral works.

“It’s not surprising from the soloist’s point of view that they sing sacred works as well as opera,” he says.

“Many composers, like say Handel, wrote for both and so there is a similarity in style. I would have loved to have added stage musicals to the list, but sadly I cannot dance.”

Dancing may be out for the moment, but Alex is looking forward to stepping out on to the Kenton stage in aid of a cause that is close to his heart.

“Though I do work for the outreach side of Opera Prelude, I am also a patron of the Chiltern Centre. I was honoured to take over as a patron from my mother when she sadly died. The centre can offer a vast range of care, respite and socialising with people with similar conditions which is unrivalled in the area.”

The show starts at 7pm and has a running time of 120 minutes, including a 20-minute interval. Tickets are £30. For more information and to book, visit www.operaprelude.org