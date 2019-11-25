Military precision gets orchestra’s 50th anniversary season off to a flier

Henley Symphony Orchestra | Concert Hall, Reading | Sunday November 17

HENLEY Symphony Orchestra started its celebrations of 50 years of continuous music-making with a robust performance of the Light Cavalry Overture by Franz von Suppé. At a steady disciplined trot the full, round tone of the entire string section was a delight to hear.

The pace soon picked up, with maestro Ian Brown keeping a firm grip on the players’ enthusiasm, ensuring that the greatest impact of the orchestra’s resources was reserved for the final charge towards the finish line.

Military precision is called for in this piece, with the brass section leading the way. Crisp unified staccato playing was the order of the day and they achieved this with appropriate discipline.

It was a parade ground performance the audience enjoyed rather than the wild skirmish on the battlefield this overture can so easily turn into.

Dvorák’s heavenly and virtuosic Cello Concerto in B minor was the next offering on the programme.

The soloist for this passionate and sparkling gem of the cello repertoire was Adrian Brendel, who achieved the impossible feat of making light of the work’s considerable technical demands whilst also retaining the underlying tenderness that is the essence of this great masterpiece.

This is not a work in which the soloist is accompanied by the orchestra. The interplay between the cellist and individual members and sections of the orchestra is considerable. Ian Brown was in his element on this occasion, ensuring that the interchanges were precise whilst also allowing the innate passion of the music to shine through.

In particular the woodwind sparkled, weaving intricate patterns of sound with clarity and precision that added colour in all the right places. The horn also played an important part in this concerto, introducing the main theme and underpinning the relentless aura of sadness that pervades the work at key points in the concerto’s development.

The audience gave enthusiastic applause to this most satisfying performance.

The second half of the concert was a drama-filled encounter with Tchaikovsky’s doom-laden fourth symphony. It is an excellent showpiece for challenging the players’ individual and collective expertise.

In some ways the work could almost be passed off as a concerto for orchestra. The big brass fanfares that open and close the work present their own challenges, requiring good balance and precision for best effect. The woodwind players had the stage largely to themselves in the second, andante, movement.

The strings took centre stage in the unique and ingenious scherzo, where they are required to pluck the entire movement with telling collective precision. The response from the woodwind with sparkling flashes of fire from the piccolo matched the strings brilliantly.

The audience left fully sated with supreme music-making to last them through the cold winter months.

Congratulations HSO. All those long hours spent practising and rehearsing were not in vain. The audience was given an inspiring musical treat to celebrate your 50 years of existence. May the next 50 years be just as fruitful.

John Burleigh