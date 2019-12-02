Musicians getting in spirit of Christmas

FANS of classical music have a host of festive concerts to look forward to in December.

Henley Choral Society will be first out of the gate with two Christmas concerts on Saturday, December 7 — see story on page 31 — but Concerts in Caversham, the Aliquando Chamber Choir and Henley Symphony Orchestra also have events in the pipeline.

St Andrew’s Church in Albert Road, Caversham, is the venue for a “Christmas Concert by Candlelight” on Saturday, December 7.

The 7pm event will see Concerts in Caversham artistic director Adrienne Black (harpsichord) joined by Tamas Andras (violin) and Fiona Cross (flute), for a performance of Bach’s Fifth Brandenburg Concerto.

The programme also includes Bach’s Jesu Joy of Man’s Desiring, Pachelbel’s Canon, Roland Joffé’s Gabriel’s Oboe and Winter from Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons.

For more information and to book, visit www.

concertsincaversham.co.uk

Next up on Thursday, December 12, Henley’s Aliquando Chamber Choir will host a “Spirt of Christmas” concert at the Christ Church Centre.

The concert, which starts at 7.30pm, is being held in support of Muscular Dystrophy UK, which has organised similar events at the Reading Road venue for a number of years.

The evening will also feature the talents of the

50-strong Thames Valley Chorus, with each choir set to perform for 25 minutes before joining forces.

Tickets are £16 with students £5 and children free. To book, call the box office on (01491) 578238 or visit www.aliquando.co.uk

Christ Church is again the venue for two Christmas concerts by Henley Symphony Orchestra on Sunday, December 15.

The first is a concert for children at 4.30pm, followed by their traditional Christmas concert at 6.30pm, featuring works by Rimsky-Korsakov, Nicolai, Berlioz and Leroy Anderson, plus a selection of audience carols.

Tickets for the 4.30pm concert are £5 for adults and £3 for children, with under-twos admitted free.

Tickets for the 6.30pm concert are £12 (unreserved seating), £6 for students and £2 for under-10s.

To book, call 01235 859210 or visit www.henley

symphonyorchestra.co.uk