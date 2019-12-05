West End musical’s on song at school

ONE of the world’s most successful musicals is coming to Emmer Green Primary School on Sunday (December 8) — but this time it is locals who will be the stars of the show for the day, without even needing to audition.

Avenue Q, the story of one man — well, puppet — and his quest to find his purpose in life, is the focus of a West End singing workshop.

The event, which runs from 10.30am to 1.30pm, will be led by Henley Rock Choir leader Lucy Hewes, who also works as a musician in London’s theatreland.

Lucy said: “This is an opportunity for anybody with an interest in singing or musicals to sing songs in a friendly environment, no matter what their ability is.

“Avenue Q is one of my all time favourite musicals, so it is a real pleasure to bring this singing workshop to Emmer Green.

“Despite the show having some rather risqué lyrics, we’ve avoided those parts so it’s a family-friendly event.”

As an added bonus, Lucy will have a little help from one of her showbiz friends.

“The event will be run by myself and a West End special guest who will also be giving us an intimate performance and Q&A on the day. I can’t reveal who it is yet, but I can say that they have appeared in some of London’s biggest shows.”

Singers of all abilities are welcome to take part and there is no need to be able to read music, added Lucy.

“People often think that they can’t sing or that singing in harmony will be difficult, but I believe that if you can talk you can sing and everyone has what it takes. Whether you have sung in this sort of situation before or not, with nothing but a lyric sheet in your hand we will have you singing in harmony in no time.”

Tickets are £21. For full details and to book, visit www.warblethewestend.com