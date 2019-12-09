Monday, 09 December 2019

Carols at town hall

CHOIRS from Trinity, Badgemore, Sacred Heart and Valley Road primary schools in Henley will perform at the town hall next Wednesday (December 11) from 5.15pm to 6pm.

They will be conducted by Laura Reineke, of the Henley Music School, with Alison Wilkins as accompanist.

The event is organised by Sam Brewster, from Trinity at Four, and Jeremy Bray, from the Henley Baptist Church.

It succeeds the annual “Carols with a Heart for Henley”, which had been run previously by Maggie Atkinson and the Filling Station team.

Refreshments, including mince pies will be served beforehand and there will be a collection for the Nomad youth and community project.

