Four-man orchestra took us on a magical European journey

The Budapest Café Orchestra | Kenton Theatre | Sunday, December 1

LAST Sunday evening the audience at the Kenton Theatre experienced a truly uplifting and quite unique musical performance.

The Budapest Café Orchestra were in town and what a joyful and inspiring time we all had of it as they led us on a magical tour across Europe and beyond.

The four-member band specialise in the Eastern European styles, notably gypsy music, and we heard plenty of that throughout the evening, but there were other offerings too: a smattering of classical themes, blues and jazz, and some gentle Scottish melodies taken from the Gaelic Chronicles.

From the very first notes there was a sense of heightened anticipation and we knew we were in for a special treat.

Stunning the audience with their dazzling playing and vibrant energy, the band began their musical journey with a selection of traditional Hungarian concert pieces.

It was not long before the foot-tapping from the audience began as the infectious rhythms and dance-like refrains permeated the auditorium.

This ensemble is totally captivating, not just musically but visually too, and watching the rapport between the players was a major part of the pleasure.

Dressed in what they comically referred to as their gypsy clothes “from the best charity shops in Henley”, with hats adding a certain mystique, they delighted the audience with their humour and light-heartedness.

Christian Garrick, the violinist and chief introducer of the show, provided much verbal entertainment, making fun, in the best possible way, of his bandmates — guitarist Adrian Zolotuhin, accordionist Eddie Hession and double bassist Kelly Cantelan, the group’s founder member.

Moving on to Romania, we heard a wonderful interplay of melodies passing around the group, including some skilled call and response which clearly demonstrated the pitch-range of each instrument.

A Macedonian dance demonstrated the wide dynamic range too, with Zolotuhin now on the Saz — an exotic Turkish instrument related to the lute family.

As the music grew from the softest notes into a fully-blown “orchestral” sound, it was hard to believe there were only four players on stage.

Hession demonstrated his soloistic prowess in a medley of themes from Tchaikovsky’s first piano concerto, an arrangement entitled “Tchaikovsky’s Squeezebox Concerto in A minor”— all very amusing but highly impressive nevertheless.

The most profound moment was a convincing arrangement of the Adagietto from Mahler’s fifth symphony. You could have heard a pin drop as the audience sat transfixed by the moving performance of this famous theme; the accordion swelling out the exquisite harmonies, the violin’s tremolo enhancing the melody line and the guitar’s harp-like arpeggios all underpinned by the bassist’s pizzicato.

The final numbers were bright and brilliantly executed, including two encores and a singalong chorus. Bravo!

Maureen Idowu