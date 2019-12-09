Monday, 09 December 2019

Snowman’s on the big screen at museum

FANS of Raymond Briggs’s classic picture book The Snowman have a chance to enjoy the two children’s films inspired by it at the River & Rowing Museum this weekend and next.

Both The Snowman and The Snowman and The Snowdog are showing at 10am, 11.30am, 1pm, 2.30pm and 4pm.

Each of the screenings will be followed by an encounter with The Snowman himself.

The screenings are part of “The Snowman and The Snowdog” exhibition, which is running until Sunday, January 19, at the museum in Mill Meadows.

Tickets are £12 for adults and £8 for children.

For more information, call the River & Rowing Museum on (01491) 415600 or visit www.rrm.co.uk

