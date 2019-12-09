Monday, 09 December 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Carol service is back by popular demand

Carol service is back by popular demand

MEMBERS of the public are “warmly invited” to attend an open-air carol service outside the town hall in Market Place on Wednesday (December 11).

Running from 5.15pm to 6pm, the event will feature choirs from Henley’s Trinity, Valley Road, Sacred Heart and Badgemore primary schools accompanied by Alison Wilkins. Laura Reineke, the chief executive of Henley Music School, will conduct.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “The long-running community carol service to kick off the festive season is back by popular demand. Come early to enjoy hot seasonal refreshments and mince pies.” A collection will be taken in aid of the Nomad youth and community project, and the service will be followed by that evening’s Henley Living Advent Calendar event.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33