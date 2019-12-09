Carol service is back by popular demand

MEMBERS of the public are “warmly invited” to attend an open-air carol service outside the town hall in Market Place on Wednesday (December 11).

Running from 5.15pm to 6pm, the event will feature choirs from Henley’s Trinity, Valley Road, Sacred Heart and Badgemore primary schools accompanied by Alison Wilkins. Laura Reineke, the chief executive of Henley Music School, will conduct.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “The long-running community carol service to kick off the festive season is back by popular demand. Come early to enjoy hot seasonal refreshments and mince pies.” A collection will be taken in aid of the Nomad youth and community project, and the service will be followed by that evening’s Henley Living Advent Calendar event.