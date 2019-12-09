Monday, 09 December 2019

Winter songs at hall

WINTER songs, mince pies and mulled wine are in store at the December meeting of Peppard Unplugged tomorrow night (Saturday). Held at Peppard Memorial Hall on the first Saturday of each month, starting at 7.30pm the sessions see musicians and singers get together to enjoy playing — or just listening — and enjoying each other’s company, with refreshments provided halfway through. Any type of acoustic music is welcome. Admission is £3 for performers and £6 for non-performers. For more information, visit “Peppard Unplugged” on Facebook.

