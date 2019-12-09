Orchestra’s double festive celebration

WHY celebrate Christmas once when you can do so twice?

Henley Symphony Orchestra returns to the Christ Church Centre next Sunday (December 15) with two festive concerts conducted by Ian Brown.

An orchestra spokesman said: “The now-traditional short afternoon children’s concert, complete with compère, starts at 4.30pm — a perfect way to introduce young children to live orchestral music and particularly suitable for those aged two to six.

“It will include Jingle Bells for everyone to sing, accompanied by the inevitable cacophony of shakers and rattles.”

“The early evening concert, starting at 6.30pm, is an opportunity to hear some of classical music’s lighter repertoire and to sing popular carols with full orchestral accompaniment. Whilst aimed primarily at an adult audience it is perfectly suitable for older children.”

The programme for the evening concert comprises “Polonaise” from Christmas Eve by Rimsky-Korsakov; the Merry Wives of Windsor overture by Carl Otto Nicolai; Hungarian March by Berlioz; The Skaters’ Waltz by Waldteufel; Jingle Bells by Pierpont, arr Willcocks; and Sleigh Ride by Leroy Anderson. There will also be a selection of carols.

Audience members are afterwards invited to join the orchestra for mince pies, soft drinks and HSO’s home-brewed mulled wine.

Tickets for the afternoon concert are £5 for adults and £3 for children with under-twos free. Evening tickets are £12 for adults (unreserved seating), with students £6 and under-10s £2. To book, call the box office on 01235 859210 or visit www.henleysymphony

orchestra.co.uk

Tickets for the 4.30pm concert are also available from Bagatelle Toys in Bell Street.