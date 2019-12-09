‘Two wise men’ have season’s greetings to spare

THEY’VE been wowing audiences for over 20 years with their unique blend of virtuoso musicianship and wry humour.

But on Monday, festive folk specialists Belshazzar’s Feast are returning to play an intimate show at Nettlebed village club.

Folk nights organiser Mike Sanderson said it is the last show of the year for which tickets are still available, as St Agnes Fountain on December 16 has now sold out.

With a repertoire of what Mr Sanderson calls “more traditional Christmas music”, Belshazzar’s Feast are Paul Sartin and Paul Hutchinson.

Sartin is a founder member of Faustus and previously played with Bellowhead, while Hutchinson founded The Playford Liberation Front and has recently seen his folk trio Hoover the Dog morph into the critically acclaimed Pagoda Project.

A spokesman said: “Those attending Paul and Paul’s Christmas tour can look forward to a mix of seasonal songs and tunes, plus classical music, pop, music hall and traditional folk topped off with audience participation and lashings of wry humour. Sartin and Hutchinson together have entertained audiences across the UK, Australia, the Seychelles and the USA with the eclectic and eccentric mix of tunes, songs and chat that sends audiences home with a smile.”

Doors open at 7.45pm. Tickets are £15 in advance or £16 on the night. To book, call the box office on 01628 636620 or visit www.

nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk

Following a winter break, folk nights at Nettlebed village club will resume on Monday, January 20, when the Bully Wee Band visit.

Then on January 27, Nettlebed Folk Club regular Jackie Oates is hosting an invitation night.