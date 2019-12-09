Elvis star’s rocking up at town hall for New Year’s

HE’S one of the world’s leading Elvis tribute artists and plays gigs all over the world, but with the festive season upon us Ben Portsmouth is keeping it local.

Well, almost. Before the year is out there are shows in London, Dudley and York in the calendar.

But as he did last December 31, the 40-year-old from Waltham St Lawrence has elected to see in the New Year by playing an intimate concert at Henley town hall.

Before that, there are two sold-out shows at the Kenton tonight (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday).

Then on Sunday (December 8), Ben and his Taking Care of Elvis Band are playing a gospel-themed “Elvis by Candle Light” concert at St Mary’s Church in Hart Street.

Having won the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist contest in Memphis back in 2012, Ben has come a long way since he played only his second ever gig at the old Queen’s Head pub on the corner of Duke Street and Greys Road.

A multi-instrumentalist, he sings and plays guitar, piano, bass, drums and even the didgeridoo. But what was his starting point growing up?

“First and foremost, I loved Elvis’s music, which I heard from a young age in my dad’s car,” says Ben. “As I got older, I learned more about Elvis as a person and just found his whole story captivating.”

It’s that story that provides the focus of Ben’s touring show, as he explains.

“In the first half I tell the story of Elvis’s life — everything from his beginnings at Sun Studios, his movie career, his time in the army, as well as his marriage and losses.

“I perform a range of Elvis’s songs and wear the outfits that coincide with each stage of the events in his career.

“Using footage and audio, this first half leads up to the 1968 ‘comeback’ where Elvis reinvented himself as a live performer again.

“The second half of the show is a recreation of what it would have been like to see Elvis in concert during the Vegas years. I like to add my own humour into the show, in the same way that Elvis did — it brought such warmth and human-ness to his performances. I also play the guitar and piano, the same as Elvis.”

As something of an authority on the King’s life and music, what is Ben’s favourite Elvis song and why?

“An American Trilogy. It’s such a great power song. It always stood out to me as a kid and I love singing it. I had the privilege of singing it on the David Letterman show too.”

What was it like winning the Ultimate Elvis contest at Graceland in 2012?

“It was such a great experience. Just being in the place Elvis lived and hung out was pretty cool. I only entered the competition because someone I knew egged me on to do it. I never thought for a second they’d give it to an Englishman, but I guess I proved myself wrong.”

Looking ahead to 2020, does Ben have any plans to change the show?

“The focus of my show is to create a fun evening for the audience, to enjoy myself and to try and do Elvis justice in my performances. The format of the show is the same, although I will put different songs in from time to time. Every venue and audience is different, so you never know what may happen, as I like to tailor the show to the place.”

How do Elvis fans differ from country to country, in Ben’s experience? “I’m very lucky to have travelled the world performing as Elvis. It’s really testament to his talent that he’s known everywhere from Brazil to New Zealand. Some audiences are more rigid than others, but by the end of the night everyone can feel the love and has a great night.”

Does he tend to get recognised as an Elvis lookalike when he’s out and about in public?

“I do get the odd funny look now and again, but I try and be as discreet as possible.”

What are the best and the hardest things about being an Elvis tribute artist?

“The best thing about performing as Elvis is I love my job and making people happy — it’s a great feeling. The worst thing is trying to find a decent meal on tour.”

If Ben weren’t doing what he does now, what would he be doing?

“I think I’d always be doing some thing to do with performing music. I would even love to play guitar in an Elvis tribute band — what a great job.”

Tickets for Sunday’s gospel-themed concert at St Mary’s are £22.50. Doors open at 6.30pm for a 7.30pm start and the show has a running time of 75 minutes. Seating is mainly on a first come, first served basis, but wheelchair users are asked to email tceproductions@hotmail.co.uk to ensure that space is reserved.

The New Year’s Eve concert at the town hall runs from 8pm to 1am and will open with champagne and canapés on arrival.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “Our reception drinks will include champagne and soft drinks. There will be plenty of locally made savoury canapés to accompany the fizz. Later in the evening, sweet canapés will be served.

“Acclaimed comedian Martin Gold will follow and get you in the mood with a hilarious stand-up routine. Then it’s over to Ben Portsmouth and his band to dance the night away. So dress to impress.

“As Ben is passionate about giving something back to the community and his fans, there will be a charity raffle and auction for the Chiltern Centre and Sue Ryder hosted by the master of ceremonies, Connie Butt.”

Tickets for the show on Tuesday, December 31, are £120. For more information and to book, visit www.takingcareofelvis.co.uk