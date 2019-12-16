Family carol concert gave us a wonderful mixture of voices

Henley Choral Society presents ‘A Family Christmas’ | St Mary’s Church | Saturday, December 7

SATURDAY afternoon saw the Henley Choral Society and Henley Youth Choir perform a family carol concert at St Mary’s.

For an hour the church was filled with a wonderful mixture of enthusiastic voices both young and old.

The choral society performed parts of the evening concert to come, beginning with George Dyson’s Magnificat, several arrangements of carols and excerpts from Cecilia McDowall’s A Winter’s Night.

The latter was performed with the youth choir and was a magnificent finale.

The junior section of the youth choir, although small in number, sang confidently with pure clear voices that filled the church. Soloists sang out with obvious enjoyment.

The senior youth choir sang a heart-rending version of Bob Chilcott’s The Three Kings that told the story with feeling.

Praise must be given to Jessica Norton, the youth choir’s musical director, for producing such angelic voices from these youngsters.

The musical director of the choral society, Peter Asprey, entertained the audience throughout and created a relaxed family atmosphere.

This year the youth choir was joined by the Henley Suzuki Violin Group, which accompanied the children for The Little Drummer Boy and played several pieces later in the programme.

This was a lovely addition to the afternoon and the violinists, some extremely young, performed with professional ease.

The whole experience was very moving and uplifting. The combinations and variety of voices was refreshing and kept the audience’s interest throughout.

A thoroughly entertaining afternoon which should not be missed next year.

Maureen Smith