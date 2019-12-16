Musical guaranteed us a splashing time

Singin’ in the Rain | Mill at Sonning | Wednesday, December 4

THE Mill at Sonning is one of the finest small theatres in the country, and Singin’ in the Rain one of its most ambitious and lavish productions to date.

The story is set in the Twenties when the transition from silent films to “talkies” causes friction in the film industry.

Don (Philip Bertioli, originally Gene Kelly) and Lina (Sammy Kelly, originally Jean Hagen) are a famous silent screen romantic couple, but all of a sudden have to adapt to singing in a new musical.

The trouble is that Lina’s voice sounds terrible, so Kathy (Rebecca Jayne-Davies), an aspiring young actress, is hired to record over Lina’s voice.

Much to Lina’s annoyance Don falls in love with Kathy and the famous song and dance routine from Singin’ in the Rain is enacted superbly by Philip Bertioli, with real rain on stage and the audience in the front row taking cover under plastic sheets as he twirls his umbrella and kicks the puddles forward into the delightedly wet onlookers.

Credit has to be given to Diego Pitarch for the set design and Alasdair Elliot for the rain installation. It couldn’t have been easy working out how to do the rain scene on stage; much easier in film.

Also Natalie Titchener for the beautiful Twenties costumes.

And choreographer Ashley Nottingham — the timing of the dance sequences was impeccable, while the musicians behind the scenes led by Charlie Ingles created the razzmatazz of the era fabulously.

A cameo appearance on the black and white screens at the back that had Brian Blessed demonstrating how “talkies” would work was an unexpected treat.

Sally Hughes, artistic director of the Mill and Singin’ in the Rain director Joseph Pitcher have brought us a spectacular Christmas musical and if you haven’t seen it yet you really must book tickets.

The show is running until Saturday, February 8, and all tickets include dinner.

Pamela Chilvers