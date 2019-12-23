Choirs’ joint enterprise was a feast of festive entertainment

Aliquando and the Thames Valley Chorus present Spirit of Christmas | Christ Church Centre | Thursday, December 12

OH what Christmas joy! Two of the best choirs in the Thames Valley area joined forces to provide a veritable feast of seasonal entertainment for a substantial audience that braved atrocious weather and the demands of the ballot box to sample the delights.

This was not a singing competition, but it is interesting to compare the merits of both choirs and the differences between them.

Aliquando Chamber Choir fielded a small, predominantly female ensemble conducted by Anne Evans, where the crystal-clear purity of the individual voices was much to be admired and was entirely suited to their chosen programme.

By way of contrast, the larger, more boisterous, all-male cast of the Thames Valley Chorus under the direction of Liz Croft, sang their entire contribution from memory, achieving heights of uniformity, balance and evenness of tone that other large choirs can only dream of.

There were 21 items on the programme, but time passed quickly. Both choirs sang an eclectic mix of carols, hymns, spirituals and also modern popular music such as Winter Wonderland that has now become traditional fare at Christmas time.

No Christmas choral concert is complete without a rendition of Stille Nacht or the Coventry Carol. Both were performed.

The programme covered a range of emotions from quiet reflection to joyful celebration. On a local note a timely reading, Henley Victory Christmas, extracted from a newspaper at the end of the First World War, gave rise to stillness in the church as people paused to consider what life must have been like at Christmas then for so many families that had been scarred by war.

On a happier note, perhaps the most engaging of the evening’s contributions was I Want a Hippotamus for Christmas by John Rox in an arrangement by Tony Searle. This provoked roars of laughter for its witty text and earned extended applause for the slickness of its delivery.

The choirs joined forces at the end of the evening’s entertainment to lead the audience in a rousing performance of the Hallelujah Chorus from Handel’s Messiah. Everyone knew the words and no one had their noses buried in a score, so this performance was, of course, impeccable!

The evening was compered by Martyn Read who also gave life to moving Yuletide excerpts from the pens of Charles Dickens and John Betjeman.

The competent accompanist on a rather out of tune piano and a somewhat better-tempered organ was Roger Derbyshire.

As is traditional with all Aliquando engagements, the profits from the concert were being donated to charity — in this case Muscular Dystrophy UK.

Indeed the concert had begun with a short address given by Peter O’Sullivan, chairman of the charity’s Thames Valley Branch, who talked lucidly about this dreadful disease and how the charity was working to support medical advances to counteract it.

Christmas is a time for giving. This most satisfying concert was a very good beginning.

John Burleigh