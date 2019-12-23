Composer to help mark choir's fiftieth

HENLEY Choral Society has commissioned a new work by the composer Cecilia McDowall to mark its 50th anniversary in 2023, writes Matthew Wilson.

News of the collaboration was announced after McDowall attended the group’s evening Christmas concert at St Mary’s Church earlier this month at the invitation of musical director Peter Asprey.

The new composition does not yet have a title, but a spokesman for the choral society said the work would be “Henley-inspired”.

McDowall has since given her verdict on the concert she attended on Saturday, December 7, the centrepiece of which was a performance of one of her previous works, A Winter’s Night.

She wrote to Peter Asprey: “It was such a gracefully arranged programme (always love a chance to sing carols!) and thank you for placing A Winter’s Night as the finale.

“The choir sang the cantata beautifully; with great aplomb and style in the faster movements and a gracious sensitivity in the other two.

“Your idea of including the youth choir in the fourth movement was a brilliant one! Such a sweet, pure tone they have. I’m so looking forward to writing for the choir and working with you in 2023.

“My greatest thanks go to you for giving such a terrific performance of A Winter’s Night and making it altogether a lovely evening in Christmassy Henley.”

Henley Choral Society first met in the music room of Henley Grammar School in 1973 and gave its first concert in the spring of the following year.

No other details of the group’s 50th anniversary concert have yet been confirmed.

Its spring concert on Saturday, March 28, takes place at 7.30pm at St Mary’s Church and will feature a performance of Haydn’s Nelson Mass.

For more information, visit www.henleychoral

society.org.uk