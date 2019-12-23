Orchestra is a jewel in Christmas crown

Henley Symphony Orchestra | Christ Church Centre | Sunday, December 15

AT this time of year, Henley is full of music in the form of carol singers, choral and orchestral concerts, as well as lots of music as part of the Living Advent Calendar.

Henley Symphony Orchestra’s Christmas offering is one of the jewels in this array.

On Sunday, they treated us to a short concert in which audience carols were sprinkled among the orchestra’s seasonal music — a somewhat awkward mix, although popular with many.

Humperdinck’s Hansel and Gretel overture provided a very lively start. The horns opened the piece, getting into their stride after a slightly fuzzy beginning.

The entry of the strings and flutes smoothed things and with changes of mood, pace and a quick snatch of a well-known melody, we knew we could sit back and enjoy the evening.

The first of the audience carols, Once in Royal David’s City, was led by a fabulous young soprano, Ellie Vockins, a member of the Henley Youth Choir. She has a lovely clear voice, great control and sensitivity. Remember her name.

Three contrasting pieces followed: Berlioz’s Hungarian March, Waldteufel’s The Skaters’ Waltz and, just before the break for the raffle, an arrangement by Willcocks of Jingle Bells.

Ian Brown, the orchestra’s fine conductor, inserted various quips into his brief introductions, telling us that the Hungarian March came from The Damnation of Faust but was hated by Goethe.

We loved it. From the wind fanfare to the well-timed percussion, this piece was a joy to hear.

The audience’s rendition of In the Bleak Midwinter clearly did not bring the same level of joy to the conductor who jovially suggested the singing matched the words of the carol, bleak. Well, I think it was said in jest.

The final orchestral pieces were Rimsky-Korsakov’s polonaise from Christmas Eve and Nicolai’s Merry Wives of Windsor.

The former, a very rapid dance, was in party mood, with small high screeches — of fun? — from some of the violins, while the tuba and other brass provided some ballast.

The strings’ mysterious shimmering opening of Merry Wives of Windsor conjured a scene of mist rising from the Thames on a winter’s morning but was to be kicked aside by the joyful pace and lightness portraying the frolicking of the vengeful wives as the piece progressed.

Of course, the finale had to be Anderson’s Sleigh Ride, which is becoming a tradition of the HSO Christmas concerts, complete with the impeccably timed “whip lash”. Well done the percussion section.

HSO gave us an easy mix of seasonal music and colourful fun, enjoyed by players and audience alike.

As Ian Brown reminded us, orchestra and audiences have been lucky to have his services for 25 years. Said in jest but oh so very true.

Susan Edwards