Choir decides on an Orthodox approach

A BUSY New Year is in store for members of Goring Chamber Choir, with concerts lined up in January and February.

The first, at St Thomas’s Church, will see the choir present “A Wondrous Birth — Carols for an Orthodox Christmas” on Saturday, January 4.

A spokesman said: “In the Orthodox calendar, Jesus is not born until January 7, so the concert presents music from this viewpoint, including carols in both Russian and English. We hymn the Virgin Mary, the birth of Jesus in a stable, and the shepherds, including music by Sviridov and Izvekov, but with many well known and loved carols for all.”

The concert, which starts at 3pm, will be conducted by Frances Brewitt-Taylor, with accompaniment by Steve Bowey.

Douai Abbey is the venue for the choir’s second concert of the year, at 7.30pm on Saturday, February 15. Featuring Duruflé’s Requiem and seasonal motets, this had originally been due to take place in October but was postponed due to illness.

The spokesman said: “The movements of the Requiem will be interspersed with anthems and motets on these themes, including music by Christopher Barton, William Blitheman, Richard Shephard and Philip Stopford, Edgar Bainton’s beloved setting of And I saw a new heaven, Eriks Esenvalds’ glorious

O salutaris hostia with its soaring soprano solo lines, Louis Halsey’s O quam gloriosum, and the Kontakion by Canadian composer Rupert Lang. Steve Bowey, our distinguished organist, will also play Duruflé’s Fugue sur le nom d’Alain, op 7.

Tickets for both concerts are £10 or £5 for full-time students, available from Inspiration in Goring, choir members, or on the door.

For more information, visit www.goringchamber

choir.org.uk