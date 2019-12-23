Ghost stories make themselves felt on debut CD

A SINGER-songwriter from Checkendon has released his debut album just in time for Christmas.

Green Triangle by Steve Daniels has been produced by Ian Davenport, whose previous credits include Supergrass and Radiohead.

The CD features 12 original songs accompanied by a booklet containing the full lyrics, notes and photographs giving clues to the inspiration for the music.

There are local ghost stories (Checkendon’s Green Triangle and Ipsden’s Alas, My Brother), reflections on childhood and parenthood (Least Likely To and Crossing the Rubicon), a medieval mystery (The Miraculous Beam) and a celebration of England (The English Rain).

A former primary school teacher in Earley and Woodley, Steve grew up in Bromley but has lived in Checkendon for nearly 25 years. He now works for Wallingford-based music publishers Edition UK, which previously had offices in Henley, but has released Green Triangle independently.

Steve is also the singer with Reading-based covers band The Echo, and the album features the talent of the other members. Olli Clark plays drums, with Graham Field on bass and Matt Arthur on keyboards.

Steve said: “All of the guys came up with their own amazing ideas and lines. The producer, Ian, taught me a lot. I’m really pleased with the results and am already working on the ‘difficult second album’.”

Another member of The Echo, Steve Hayward, contributed Green Triangle’s sleeve design. Copies are now available to order on CD from www.stevedaniels.online

The album will be available on download in the New Year.

• To watch the promo video for Green Triangle, which was filmed in Checkendon, visit https://youtu.be/2CBbwkFda1A