Centre’s young musicians are not to be missed

Henley Music Centre Christmas Concert | Christ Church | Saturday, December 14

IT was a joy to attend the recent Henley Music Centre lunchtime concert, held at Christ Church.

This informal concert gave an opportunity to display the talents of several young instrumentalists. The mood was relaxed and laid back, but not so the playing, which was of a very high standard.

The younger members of the Henley Music Centre, playing in a small orchestra known as “Cordes Incognito”, started the proceedings with a lovely arrangement of “Winter” from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons — the familiar melody accompanied by delicate pizzicato from the violins.

The young musicians were ably assisted by cellist Paul Cox (who has run the Henley Music Centre for the past 20 years) and violinist Melanie le Breuilly, herself a former pupil and now a teacher and coach.

An exciting contrast followed in Furiant by Smetana; the whole ensemble attacked the changing rhythmic patterns with energy and flair. Next came a delightful solo played by Declan Boden — Tchaikovsky’s Chanson Triste. Here was a young cellist whose thoughtful approach seemed more mature than his years.

He portrayed the melancholy character of the music beautifully, sympathetically accompanied by the orchestra.

The young group concluded with a medley of Christmas music that included catchy numbers such as Jingle Bells, Deck the Halls and Ding Dong Merrily on High. All in all, it was a delightful arrangement, played with good humour and tight ensemble.

Henley Music Centre provides coaching for around 30 string players, giving them opportunities to play in varied ensembles.

Two of their advanced students, Raphael Conte and Fergal Marsh, played a challenging Mozart duo for violin and viola.

There was obviously a deep empathy between them, and their balance of tone was well-matched. They imitated each other’s phrasing, displayed a good range of contrasts, and their confident performance was thoroughly enjoyed by the appreciative audience.

David Cox next performed a couple of charming guitar solos; he proved to be a sensitive musician, capturing the gentle lilt of the music and skilfully emphasising the plaintive melody. The delicate sound he created carried very well in the acoustics of the church.

In the final section of the concert, the Henley Youth Chamber Orchestra took to the stage. In Bach’s Concerto for Two Violins in D Minor, the soloists swapped round between movements to give three violinists the opportunity of concerto experience.

The first movement, with Joshua Hines and Evie Dowden as soloists, was played at an exciting pace, and there was enjoyable interplay between the them and the orchestra, each member holding their own.

Joshua was joined by Raphael in the next two movements.

My personal highlight was the second movement of the Bach, when I was lost in the beautiful music and completely forgot I was listening to a teenage performance.

To finish, an arrangement of Sleigh Ride by Leroy Anderson brought the concert to a light-hearted close. It was one wonderful hour of music-making which really lifted the spirits.

The Henley Music Centre will hold their next concert in June 2020. Judging by this concert, it should be one not to miss.

Anita D’Attellis