Henley singer’s band are launching first EP

A BAND fronted by a young singer-songwriter from Henley are preparing to launching their first EP with an intimate gig at the Crooked Billet in Stoke Row.

Named after their frontwoman, who has previously worked as a catwalk model at the New York, Milan and Paris fashion weeks, Ophelia Ray have been described by BBC Music Introducing as “an ethereal experience”.

Ahead of their debut appearance at this summer’s Henley Festival, their sound was likened to that of Kate Bush, Siouxsie Sioux, Pink Floyd and Fleetwood Mac.

A spokesman for the band, which formed at the start of the year, said: “Ophelia is trained as an opera singer and merges classical disciplines with haunting folk and rock elements to create an original and otherworldly soundscape.

“The Ophelia Ray band also includes concert pianist Joe Pike and guitarist Edward Bettella — both classically trained composers — bringing added intricacy and psychedelia to performances.”

Ophelia Ray play the Crooked Billet on Monday (January 6).

A spokesman for the Newlands Lane venue said: “Since the band’s inception at the start of 2019, they have gained a loyal following and upward traction from being featured on several BBC Introducing radio presentations and from live performances at local venues and outdoor festivals around the home counties and Bath area. Most recently, the band appeared at the Henley Festival.

“Singer-songwriter Ophelia Ray started singing at age six. By age 13 she was taking her grade eight classical singing exams.

“Ophelia is also an accomplished artist, photographer and poet. As such, her various projects fit perfectly alongside her ultimate and driving passion for musical composition, aestheticism and performance.

“Pianist Joe Pike has been passionate about playing piano from a young age and has been a full time pianist for the last 11 years since graduating from the London Centre of Contemporary Music.

“Since graduating Joe has played extensively, appearing at venues across the UK and throughout Europe, showcasing myriad genres within his eclectic solo performances.

“Guitarist Edward Bettella has been performing for 15 years in many diverse musical projects, having learned his craft under the world-renowned virtuoso guitarist Guthrie Govan.

“Edward is also a classically trained pianist and composer, working in several fields including live performance and scoring to film and art commissions.”

Ophelia, who attended Trinity Primary School as a child, has designed the cover of the band’s forthcoming EP I herself. She said the group had enjoyed a whirlwind first year and was looking forward to what 2020 would bring — including a possible show at the Kenton Theatre.

She said: “We only formed in February but were fortunate enough to have our first song picked up by BBC Introducing.

“We then represented BBC Introducing at the Henley Festival in July. Since then we’ve been working on writing and recording our debut EP, which will be launched at the Crooked Billet.

“The EP includes five original tracks and one cover — a moody, restructured version of Billy Idol’s Rebel Yell.

“All three of us are classically trained — I trained as an opera singer, Ed is a classical guitarist/ composer and Joe is a concert pianist. I’m also an artist and create all of our band artwork, so we like to be a 100 per cent responsible for every aspect of the creative process.

“Despite the classical training, the usual comparisons we receive are Fleetwood Mac, Pink Floyd and Siouxsie Sioux.

“Which sounds like an odd and unlikely combination but the mix of layered harmonies, blues piano and big atmospheric guitar riffs somehow pulls all of the influences together to create something soulful and rock’n’roll yet fragile and haunting at the same time.”

Copies of EP I will be available to buy at the Crooked Billet, but Ophelia said that in the coming weeks it will be available on Spotify and other streaming platforms.

Tickets for the concert, in the form of a music cover charge, are £12. To book a table, call (01491) 681048 or for more information, visit www.thecrookedbillet.co.uk

The pub’s full regular menu will be available on the night. Guests should arrive at 7pm for food and drink, with the show starting at around 8.30pm.