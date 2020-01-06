Three-time Scottish singer of the year is writing for herself

A FOLK singer who has previously wowed audiences at Nettlebed village club is playing Norden Farm in Maidenhead in the spring.

Siobhan Miller is the only ever three-time winner of Scots Singer of the Year at the BBC Alba Scots Trad Music Awards.

She also won the the 2018 BBC Radio 2 Folk Award for best traditional track.

The singer-songwriter is currently touring Australia in support of her most recent album, Mercury, but will be back in the UK in time to play Norden Farm on Wednesday, March 18.

A spokesman for the Altwood Road venue said Miller’s 8pm show would see her backed by three musicians on guitar, bass and fiddle.

He added: “One of Scotland’s foremost folk singers, Siobhan Miller is an exceptional talent. She is renowned for her unique vocal style paired with evocative songwriting, and a fusion of indie and alternative music with her strong folk roots.”

Released in November 2018, Mercury is Miller’s third solo outing but her first entirely self-penned album.

Both her 2014 debut Flight of Time and 2017 sophomore record Strata have received widespread critical acclaim. The List praised Miller’s “delicate, nourishing vocals and lyrically rich compositions”, while Songlines magazine wrote of her: “Miller’s exceptional voice shines with purity, and her arrangements of traditional songs provide a fresh yet authentic sound.”

• Tickets for Siobhan Miller at Norden Farm are £16.50. To book, call the box office on 01628 788997 or visit www.nordenfarm.org