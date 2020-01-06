Spring concert has classical gems for all

CONCERTS in Caversham have announced details of an early spring concert at St Andrew’s Church in Albert Road.

The event on Saturday, February 29, promises an evening of classical gems for piano trio and oboe trio.

Performing on the night will be prize-winning musicians Jiafeng Chen (violin), Naomi Watts (cello), Jennifer Hughes (piano), and Timothy Watts (oboe).

The programme includes Beethoven’s piano trio in Eb major Op 1 No 1, Mozart’s Viennese Serenade in C for oboe, violin and cello, and Brahms’s piano trio in B major Op 8.

Tickets are £18/£20 in advance from Waltons the Jewellers in Caversham from Saturday, January 11. Alternatively, visit the online box office at www.

concertsincaversham.co.uk, where tickets are £19/21. Students aged 16 to 25 are £5 and under-16s go free. Full-price tickets will be £20/£22 on the door.

For more information or to book, call 0118 948 4112 or 0118 946 3202.