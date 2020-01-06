Monday, 06 January 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Blackpool organist’s tinkling the ivories

Blackpool organist’s tinkling the ivories

THE resident organist from Blackpool’s Tower Ballroom will be tinkling the ivories of Henley’s Allen Digital Theatre Organ next weekend.

Phil Kelsall is playing at the town hall on Sunday, January 12, at 3pm.

Noted for his distinctive style inspired by Reginald Dixon, one of his predecessors in the Blackpool role, Kelsall has regularly appeared on TV and radio and was awarded the MBE in 2010.

Doors open at 2.30pm for a 3pm start. Admission is £8. Refreshments will be on sale and a raffle held, with proceeds going to Thames Valley Air Ambulance. For more information, call Susan Rusman on 0118
972 4988 or visit www.
henleyorgantrust.org.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33