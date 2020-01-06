Blackpool organist’s tinkling the ivories

THE resident organist from Blackpool’s Tower Ballroom will be tinkling the ivories of Henley’s Allen Digital Theatre Organ next weekend.

Phil Kelsall is playing at the town hall on Sunday, January 12, at 3pm.

Noted for his distinctive style inspired by Reginald Dixon, one of his predecessors in the Blackpool role, Kelsall has regularly appeared on TV and radio and was awarded the MBE in 2010.

Doors open at 2.30pm for a 3pm start. Admission is £8. Refreshments will be on sale and a raffle held, with proceeds going to Thames Valley Air Ambulance. For more information, call Susan Rusman on 0118

972 4988 or visit www.

henleyorgantrust.org.uk