Composer’s concert to open ’a window to transcendence’

CAVERSHAM composer and pianist Edward Chilvers is preparing to release his second album this spring.

This follows the success of his 2017 CD 12 Études, which was praised by International Piano magazine as “an important release” with “fascinating resonances”.

On Saturday, January 18, Mr Chilvers will be sharing an early introduction to his new work with a concert at South Hill Park in Bracknell.

A spokesman for the Ringmead venue said: “Edward’s études have been played on BBC Radio 3’s Sunday Morning and his new ground-breaking, semi-improvised pieces build on his first polyrhythmic release. In Edward’s own words, the new works are ‘magical explorations of perspectives on time.

Poly-tempo and meta-tempo compositions, layers of patterns within patterns. Simple impressions floating in subtle complexity. A window to transcendence.’

“Edward’s virtuosity and invention has to be seen and heard to be believed, so don’t miss your opportunity to take in this intriguing musical experience.”

Tickets for the 7.30pm concert are £13. For more information and to book, call 01344 484123 or visit www.southhillpark.org.uk