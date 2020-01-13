Jazz-funkers are playing family-friendly concerts

AN eight-piece band that draws on the traditions of New Orleans is playing two family-friendly concerts at Norden Farm in Maidenhead this Sunday.

The Brass Funkeys have played at major festivals including Glastonbury, Wilderness and the North Sea Jazz Festival, as well as London venues including The O2 Brooklyn Bowl, Koko Camden, and Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club.

They most recently led the annual lantern parade in Maidenhead town centre and headlined the debut Lanterns Live gig at the Desborough Theatre.

A spokesman for Norden Farm said: “Join the Brass Funkeys for a live music concert for all ages to enjoy. Expect to hear everything from soulful jazz marches, reggae, gypsy and swing to pumping brass-driven funk.”

The Brass Funkeys are playing the Altwood Road venue at 11.30am and 2pm. The 11.30am show is a “relaxed” performance suitable for families with babies and toddlers or children with special educational needs and disabilities.

Tickets are £11 or £9 for under-16s, with family tickets available at £36. For more information and to book, call 01628 788997 or visit www.nordenfarm.org