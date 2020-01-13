Henley choir wants a charity to support

HENLEY’S Aliquando Chamber Choir pride themselves on making good music for a good cause.

And with a new year getting under way, they are on the lookout for a local charity to support.

Musical director Anne Evans said: “We are open to suggestions from the public and also from any charity who may be interested.”

She added that the

30-strong choir is currently seeking to recruit new members.

“We are always looking for like-minded singers to join us in our endeavours,” she said. “Aliquando’s music year runs from January to November with two rehearsals a month from 7.30pm to 9pm on the first and third Wednesdays in the Chantry House of St Mary’s Church. Anyone interested can either phone me on (01491) 578238 or look on our website where there is information about rehearsals and a contact form — they will be sure to receive a very warm welcome.”

For more information, visit www. aliquando.co.uk