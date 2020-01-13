Orchestra’s evoking the ‘Big Band’ days

THE classic big band sound of the Forties and Fifties is coming to the Kenton Theatre tomorrow night (Saturday), courtesy of the Nick Ross Orchestra.

The concert is billed as a celebration of Glenn Miller and the Rat Pack era.

A spokesman for the New Street venue said: “With a full line-up of saxophones, trumpets, trombones, a rhythm section and special guest vocalist Sam Merrick, the Nick Ross Orchestra will faithfully recreate the wonderful sound of the Big Bands, including those led by Glenn Miller, Count Basie, Tommy Dorsey and Syd Lawrence.”

The concert, which starts at 7.30pm has a total running time of 140 minutes, including a 20-minute interval.

For more information and to book, call the New Street venue’s box office on (01491) 575698 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk