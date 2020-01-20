Jazz singer has two dates at restaurant

JAZZ singer Fleur Stevenson is to play two Sunday lunchtime gigs at the Shellfish Cow restaurant in Reading Road, Henley, next month.

On February 9 she will be joined by Hugh Turner on guitar and on February 23 by Maff Potts on piano.

Both performances start at 12.30pm and run until 2.30pm.

For more information, visit www.shellfishcow.com and for future dates see www.fleurstevensonjazz.co.uk