Choirs gearing up for annual festival

THE annual Henley Choir Festival is returning to St Mary’s Church next Saturday (January 25) at 7pm.

The programme includes part one of Haydn’s oratorio The Creation and will feature contributions from soloists Rebecca Bell, Tom Emlyn Williams and James Stickings, the Rector of All Saints, Peppard.

Admission is £5 for both audience members and those taking part.

Now in its 11th year, this year’s festival is being held in aid of Autism Berkshire.

For more information and to book tickets, call organisers David Butler on 0118 972 4065 or Elizabeth Hodgkin on (01491) 573192.