Monday, 20 January 2020

Sisters’ gig reaches across the Channel

TWO musical sisters are bringing English folk songs and French chansons to the Morrell Room in Streatley tomorrow night (Saturday) — with a little help from their friends.

Double bassist, guitarist and mando-bassist Hilary James and vocalist Janet Giraudo are blending their talents for the 8pm show at the Church Lane venue.

Hilary lives in England and Janet in France — something reflected in the cross-Channel choice of songs for their set.

England is represented by such venerable tunes as I Live Not Where I Love and My Faithful Johnny and France by L’Auberge Au Crepuscule, Tout S’Efface and Plaisir D’Amour.

Joining the sisters on mandolin and fiddle is Hilary’s partner Simon Mayor, who BBC Radio 3 called “one of the world’s great mandolinists”.

Completing the band are Gerald Garcia on classical guitar and Phil Fentiman on double bass.

Streatley fiddle player Andy Taylor will also be joining the ensemble alongside Simon for a couple of numbers.

Tickets are £15 in advance from Inspiration in High Street Goring or by calling 0118 926 8615.

For more information, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk

