Monday, 20 January 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Come and sing with Henley Youth Choir

HENLEY Youth Choir is inviting young people aged seven to 17 to join it for a free “Come and Sing” event next Sunday (January 26).

The venue for the event, which runs from 2pm to 5pm, is the d:two centre in upper Market Place.

Songs planned for the afternoon include Bear Necessities from The Jungle Book, A Whole New World from Aladdin, Waving Through a Window from Dear Evan Hansen and He Lives in You and Can You Feel the Love Tonight from The Lion King.

There will be a break with drinks and pizza and the afternoon will conclude with a mini-performance.

For more information, email fi.harding@sky.com or call 07947 658252.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33