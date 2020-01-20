Monday, 20 January 2020

Folk favourites are back at village club

THE 2019-20 season of Nettlebed folk nights resumes on Monday (January 20) with the visit of The Bully Wee Band.

Mike Sanderson, who organises the weekly series of concerts, said: “The Bully Wee Band are a really dynamic four-piece featuring Ian Cutler from Feast of Fiddles and a great way to start the season.

“Then on Monday, January 27, our resident BBC Radio 2 Folk Award winning singer and musician Jackie Oates presents her invitation evening.” Tickets for both nights are £16 in advance or £17 on the door. To book, call 01628 636620 or visit www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk

