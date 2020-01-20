Singer’s looking to make a connection

NEW Year’s Eve at the Cherry Tree Inn in Stoke Row proved such a great night that the popular pub is determined to keep the party spirit going throughout 2020, writes Amanda Stewart.

Starting tomorrow night (Saturday) with an intimate gig by singer-songwriter Sophie Henderson.

Sophie, who lives in Maidenhead, describes herself as follows: “Lover of beautiful things. Seeker of connection with other human beings. Content in being lost and calmly eager to be found. Open to be wrong, open to be brave, open to many many things but mostly open to love.”

One fan of her music wrote on her Facebook page: “We have seen Sophie play at a couple of different nights and have always had a great night. She has a great range of covers and originals to keep everyone entertained. Would highly recommend. You won’t be disappointed.”

Another wrote: “Utterly stunning artist. Beautifully constructed songs. Lyrics effortlessly swoop between tender, funny and heartbreaking. Thoroughly recommend for any event.

“Sophie’s playful reimagining of many classic tunes maintains a faithful core with brilliant twists.”

The show starts at 8pm and all are welcome.

Cherry Tree landlord Dan Redfern said: “There’s no charge for entry — just come and have a lovely musical time.”

Since moving to Stoke Row in 2018, Dan has diligently transferred his winning formula from the Restaurant Group’s top hosteller, the Orchard in Harefield, so you can easily see why the Cherry Tree has blossomed.

As you arrive, you cannot help but notice the cared-for and immaculate presentation of this spacious, dog-friendly pub. It feels upmarket thanks to the umbrellas, flowers on the tables and the bike rack.

For more information, call (01491) 680430 or visit www.thecherrytreeinn.co.uk