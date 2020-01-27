Jazz concert had something for everyone in the house

GORING village hall was full to capacity on January 10, with the cream of British jazz appearing there.

Steve Waterman’s six-strong All Star Band was a sell-out, to the joy of all who love great jazz.

They played some great tunes from the pens of such great jazz artists as Gerry Mulligan and Freddy Hubbard, which delighted those “jazzers” lucky enough to be present.

Making up the sextet were Alan Barnes (baritone), Mark Nightingale (trombone), Clark Tracey (drums), Karen Sharpe (tenor), Gareth Williams (piano), and of course Steve Waterman leading on trumpet.

This venue has been thriving and hosting the best jazz since 1999. Why bother to trek to London at great expense when such a great venue is on hand featuring such talented musicians?

Gap Gig organiser John Calvert has kept his promise to promote great jazz all this time.

Jazz today knows no colour, class or creed — unlike when it first appeared at the turn of the last century, when jazz was only featured in bordellos.

There is something in this music for everyone, being as it is the backbone of most modern music.

The next Gap Gig takes place on Friday, March 13, from 8pm to 11pm.

Alec Dankworth’s “Spanish Accents” will feature the talents of Emily Dankworth (vocals), Jesus Olmedo (flamenco dancing), Chris Garrick (violin), Mark Lockheart (saxes), Phil Robson (guitar), Demi Garcia (percussion) and Alec Dankworth (bass).

David Self