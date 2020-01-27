Folk singers are marking the end of museum stint

FOLK singer-songwriter Jackie Oates has a busy few days in store, writes Matthew Wilson.

On Monday night (January 27), she is hosting an invitation evening at Nettlebed village club.

This will see her joined by Alden, Patterson & Dashwood, previous winners of fRoots magazine’s album of the year.

Folk nights organiser Mike Sanderson says the band are renowned for their rich vocal harmonies, fiddle, dobro, guitar and mandolin playing.

Also on the bill for the concert, which starts at 8pm, are singer-guitarists Nick Hart and Jon Wilks.

Doors open at 7.45pm. Tickets are £16 in advance and £17 on the night. For more information and to book, call 01628 636620 or visit www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk

Meanwhile, tomorrow night (Saturday) will see Jackie mark the culmination of an 18-month spell as artist-in-residence at the Museum of English Rural Life in Reading with a 7.30pm concert at the town’s South Street Arts Centre.

Together with special guests John Spiers and Mike Cosgrave, this will see her perform “Lace Tellings”, a radio ballad that had its first public airing at Nettlebed back in July.

A spokesman for the Museum of English Rural Life said of the 40-minute work: “The play explores the long-lost tradition of lace telling — songs sung by the lace-making girls to both learn the intricacies of the task and as an outlet for the tribulations of the time.”

The second half of the evening will feature a performance of “The Last Dipper: Tales from the Upper Itchen” by Jackie’s fellow MERL artist-in-residence, Pete Flood.

Tickets are £12. For more information and to book, call the box office on 0118 960 6060 or visit www.whatsonreading.com