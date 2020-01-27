Youth choir hosting a ‘Come and Sing’

HENLEY Youth Choir is inviting young people aged seven to 17 to join it for a free “Come and Sing” event on Sunday (January 26).

The venue for the event, which runs from 2pm to 5pm, is the d:two centre in upper Market Place.

Songs planned for the afternoon include Bear Necessities from The Jungle Book, A Whole New World from Aladdin, Waving Through a Window from Dear Evan Hansen and He Lives in You and Can You Feel the Love Tonight from The Lion King.

There will be a break with drinks and pizza and the afternoon will conclude with a mini-performance for parents.

For more information, email organiser Fi Harding on fi.harding@sky.com or call 07947 658252.