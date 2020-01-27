Eliot’s play to mark Becket anniversary

TS ELIOT’S verse drama Murder in the Cathedral is to be staged at St Thomas of Canterbury Church in Goring to mark the 850th anniversary of the martyred saint’s death and the 900th anniversary of his birth.

The play dramatises the last month of Thomas Becket’s life, leading up to his killing at the behest of Henry II in December 1170.

Performed by the St Thomas of Canterbury Players, it is being staged at the church in Manor Road next Thursday, Friday and Saturday (January 30 to February 1).

The Thursday and Friday performances start at 7.30pm, with the Saturday performance at 4pm.

Tickets are £10 from Inspiration in High Street, Goring or on the door.

Alternatively, telephone (01491) 873341 or email nigelfountain@tiscali.co.uk