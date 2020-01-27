Choral showcase at St Mary’s Church

THE annual Henley Choir Festival is returning to St Mary’s Church tomorrow night (Saturday) at 7pm.

The programme includes part one of Haydn’s oratorio The Creation and will feature contributions from soloists Rebecca Bell, Tom Emlyn Williams and James Stickings, the Rector of All Saints, Peppard.

The choirs taking part are those of St Mary’s, Henley; All Saints’, Peppard; St Nicholas, Rotherfield Greys; St Margaret’s, Harpsden; the Hambleden Valley Choir; St John the Baptist, Kidmore End and Christ the King, Sonning Common; and St Thomas’, Goring and St Mary’s, Streatley.

Now in its 11th year, the 2020 festival is being held in aid of Autism Berkshire. Admission is £5 for both audience members and those taking part.

For more information and to book tickets, call the festival organisers David Butler on 0118 972 4065 or Elizabeth Hodgkin on (01491) 573192.