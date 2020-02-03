Opera on the big stage had us carried away with its passion

La Bohème | New Theatre, Oxford | Friday, January 18

SUPERB performances, a colourful and lively set and a bonkers plot: yes, Puccini’s La Bohème was in town and let’s be thankful for it.

This time it was brought by Ellen Kent in association with the Ukrainian and Moldovan company, Senbla, which provided the singers and orchestra.

Maybe it didn’t quite match the power of the Royal Opera House or the other great London companies, but they came very close with some fine singing and acting, especially from Maria Tonina as Musetta.

Puccini doesn’t do logic and straightforward storytelling, his plots are all over the place, but none of that matters because the enterprise is overriden with wonderful, beautiful music and we are carried away by his passion.

It’s made all the more romantic by being set in a bohemian 19th century Paris with struggling artists forced to burn their works to keep their garret warm.

Poor, doomed, consumptive Mimi struggles up the stairs to join them, apparently in search of a lost key but now we know she’s looking for someone to be with so she doesn’t have to die alone.

This was a fine, powerful performance from soprano Alyona Kistenyova. It always seems that someone so diseased and breathless should not be able to belt out the nerve-tingling arias given to Mimi, but it’s opera so we accept it.

Tenor Vitali Liskovetskyi’s Rodolfo was underpowered for some in the audience and it’s true that in some passages the orchestra overwhelmed him.

But never enough to shade the performance and if he did sometimes drop volume, he more than made up for it with passion and commitment.

Tonina’s all-round performance in song, dance and acting deserves special praise. The coquette with a big heart often stole the show. And baritone Iurie Gisca’s Marcello was solid in every area — although perhaps a little old for the part of a young struggling artist.

One small gripe: the New Theatre’s stage is massive, the biggest outside of London, and the company was determined to use it all.

That worked for the big collective scenes but less so for the garret where everything is meant to be cramped and a bit seedy. A small gripe, though.

Opera is a big ticket night out and can cost a fortune so the £51 seats at what is one of the best locations out of the big metropolises, the New Theatre, was a steal for the quality on offer.

In short, no big names, but some big performances.

A treat.

Mike Rowbottom