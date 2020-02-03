Choir festival had us in 11th heaven

Henley Choir Festival | St Mary’s Church | Saturday, January 25

THE 11th annual Henley Choir Festival took place last Saturday evening at its regular venue, St Mary the Virgin, and despite the dip in temperature outside there was a very good audience in attendance.

Founded in 2009 by Henley’s then Mayor, Elizabeth Hodgkin, together with David Butler, the festival was intended to bring together the choirs of Henley churches and those from surrounding villages.

The nine local choirs involved this year brought an amazingly varied programme with them, ensuring there was something to suit everyone.

In the second half the choirs demonstrated the uniting force of music by joining together for a performance of Haydn’s The Creation (Part I).

The host choir of St Mary’s sang first. O thou the Central Orb (Charles Wood) is a rousing anthem in typical English Edwardian tradition — it was included in the Queen’s Jubilee service at St Paul’s — and is a great starting piece.

The organist has a chance to shine in the majestic introduction and the linking passages; unfortunately, on this occasion the choir was overshadowed by an overly bright accompaniment throughout and in some places the voices were barely heard.

Their second piece, Chilcott’s Irish Blessing, was altogether much better balanced and the simplicity of the vocal melody was heard clearly against the rich harmony.

Next up was St John the Baptist, Kidmore End, together with Christ the King, Sonning Common, directed by Frances Brewitt-Taylor, who also conducted the massed choir later on.

The all-female choir sang Blessed Be Thou (anon, 13th century) with sensitive phrasing and a flowing lilt. The close harmonies in

I Sing of a Maiden (Hadley) were well-sustained.

St Nicholas, Rotherfield Greys, also chose to sing a cappella; Tantum Ergo (de Severac) was delivered with a fine balance between the parts and a lovely clarity on the sopranos’ top notes.

St Margaret’s, Harpsden provided a welcome contemporary twist with Love Me Tender (famously sung by Elvis Presley), followed by an appropriately tender rendition of Steal Away.

Meanwhile, All Saints, Rotherfield Peppard joined forces with their junior choir to sing Michael Head’s The Little Road to Bethlehem, the young voices soaring sweetly on the highest notes; well done!

Hambleden Valley Choir gave a moving performance of Mozart’s Ave Verum while Brother James’ Air highlighted effective contrasts of light and shade.

Last but not least was St Thomas’s, Goring, with St Mary’s, Streatley. After Resonet in Laudibus they gave a joyous and uplifting account of Stephen Cleobury’s Joys Seven — a wonderful way to end the first half.

Haydn’s oratorio The Creation describes the creation of the universe based on the book of Genesis.

All three archangel soloists — Emlyn Williams (Uriel), James Strickland (Raphael) and Rebecca Bell (Gabriel) — gave excellent performances of their respective arias while also complementing each other alongside the amassed nine choirs.

A special mention for the organist, Michael Howell, who held the work together with great technical proficiency.

There was a real sense of enjoyment from all singers in the final chorus, The Heavens are Telling, bringing this celebratory event to a wonderful conclusion.

Proceeds from the evening are being donated to Autism Berkshire.

Maureen Idowu