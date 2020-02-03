‘Best duo’ pair have a rare live outing

TWO stars of the folk music scene are joining forces at Nettlebed village club on Monday night (February 3).

The winner of seven BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, John Tams will be joined by harmony singer Barry Coope of Coope, Boyes and Simpson fame.

Folk nights organiser Mike Sanderson said: “John and Barry will present classic, powerful songs with guitar and keyboards. This is one of their very rare duo gigs.”

Hailed by Mojo magazine as “one of the giants of folk”, Tams is perhaps best known for his role as Daniel Hagman in the long-running ITV drama Sharpe — based on the books by Bernard Cornwell — for which he also co-wrote, arranged and sang much of the music used in the series.

He was also nominated for an Olivier Award for his work on the National Theatre’s production of War Horse, and was later part of the creative team that saw the Broadway transfer win a Tony Award for best play.

He was subsequently invited to work as a musical consultant on the 2011 film version directed by Steven Spielberg.

Monday’s concert starts at 8pm with tickets £15 in advance and £16 on the night. Doors open at 7.50pm. To book, call 01628 636620 or visit www.

nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk

Mr Sanderson added: “Barry was one third of the a capella vocal trio Coope, Boyes and Simpson and is a fine keyboard player. He combines versatility as a singer with a deeply passionate mastery of time and harmony as an accompanist. Together John and Barry bring experience, innovation and tradition to their humorous and captivating performances.”

John Tams has recently rejoined his former band Home Service, whose career honours include winning “best live act” at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards.

John and Barry are themselves past winners of the “best duo” award.