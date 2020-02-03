Musicians to track centuries of change

AN evening of musical

time-travelling is in store at St Peter and St Paul’s Church in Checkendon next Friday (February 7).

Violinist Tania Passendji will join Duo Dekacord for a concert of “eclectic music” starting at 7.30pm.

A church spokesman said: “Music has undergone incredible changes over the centuries and we will be exploring some of these evolutions through different instruments and different combinations. It will be an evening of discovery.”

Doors open at 6.30pm. Tickets are priced £10, to include pre-concert canapés and a glass of wine. For more information or to book, call 0118 984 3858 or email sj.endacott@

googlemail.com

Tickets will also be available on the door.