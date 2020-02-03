Doo-wop stars are bopping at the Billet

TWO former members of Seventies and Eighties

doo-wop revival band Darts are reuniting to play the Crooked Billet in Stoke Row on Monday, February 10.

The group’s founder Den Hegarty and bass player Thump Thomson will be joined by jive doo-wop guitarist Pat Winn for what the pub’s chef patron Paul Clerehugh called “an evening of craziness within the intimate atmosphere of the Crooked Billet”.

Mr Clerehugh added: “From the mid-Seventies Darts stormed the charts with their doo-wop R&B tight harmonies.

“They had a string of hits including Daddy Cool, The Boy from New York City, The Girl Can’t Help It and It’s Raining.

“Darts sold millions of records and remain one of Britain’s top selling acts listed in the Guinness Book of British Hit Singles.

“After they split in the Eighties, Den Hegarty became a television presenter, first with Tyne Tees-based programme Alright Now, then fronting the children’s programme Tiswas.”

Performing under the band name Killer Doves, the February 10 concert is the latest in the Crooked Billet’s regular series of music nights.

Tickets, in the form of a music cover charge, are £22. To book a table, call the pub on (01491) 681048 or for more information, visit www.thecrookedbillet.co.uk

The Crooked Billet’s full regular menu will be available on the night and guests should arrive at 7pm for food and drink.