Monday, 10 February 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Award-winners are celebrating 15 years on the road

Award-winners are celebrating 15 years on the road

A BAND who previously won live act of the year at the Scottish Trad Music Awards are celebrating their 15th anniversary year with a concert at Nettlebed village club on Monday night (February 10).

Breabach, who were also nominated for best group at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, unite the talents of Megan Henderson (fiddle, vocals), James Lindsay (double bass, vocals), Calum MacCrimmon (bagpipes, whistle, bouzouki, vocals), James Duncan Mackenzie (bagpipes, flute, whistle) and Ewan Robertson (guitar, vocals, cajon).

Nettlebed folk nights organiser Mike Sanderson said: “This multi-award-winning band are dynamic and fun. Breabach have a distinct sound with songs, tunes and step dance accompanied by double bagpipes, bass, flute, fiddle and guitar. With six albums under their belt and a consistently full touring schedule, quite literally across the world, they look perfectly set to continue to build on their success.”

Doors at the High Street venue open at 7.50pm, with music from 8pm. Tickets are £17 in advance or £18 on the night.

To book, call 01628 636620 or visit www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33