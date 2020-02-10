Award-winners are celebrating 15 years on the road

A BAND who previously won live act of the year at the Scottish Trad Music Awards are celebrating their 15th anniversary year with a concert at Nettlebed village club on Monday night (February 10).

Breabach, who were also nominated for best group at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, unite the talents of Megan Henderson (fiddle, vocals), James Lindsay (double bass, vocals), Calum MacCrimmon (bagpipes, whistle, bouzouki, vocals), James Duncan Mackenzie (bagpipes, flute, whistle) and Ewan Robertson (guitar, vocals, cajon).

Nettlebed folk nights organiser Mike Sanderson said: “This multi-award-winning band are dynamic and fun. Breabach have a distinct sound with songs, tunes and step dance accompanied by double bagpipes, bass, flute, fiddle and guitar. With six albums under their belt and a consistently full touring schedule, quite literally across the world, they look perfectly set to continue to build on their success.”

Doors at the High Street venue open at 7.50pm, with music from 8pm. Tickets are £17 in advance or £18 on the night.

To book, call 01628 636620 or visit www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk