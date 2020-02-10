Monday, 10 February 2020

Concert will mark Beethoven’s 250th

CONCERT pianist Anita D’Attellis will mark the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth tomorrow night (Saturday) with a triple bill of his sonatas.

The concert, which starts at 7.30pm, is the second in Anita’s series of four “winter recitals” at St Mary’s Church in Market Place, Wallingford.

The three piano sonatas being performed on the night are the “Pathetique”, the “Waldstein” and Opus 109 in E minor.

Anita said: “Each sonata is from a different period of Beethoven’s musical life — from early to late — illustrating the remarkable progression of his compositional output.”

Tickets are £12 in advance or £14 on the door, with the proceeds being split between the St Mary’s Church organ appeal and Sue Ryder.

There is free entry for under-18s, with no ticket required. For more information, visit www.anitapiano.com

