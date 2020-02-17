Folk luminary is sharing his songwriting stories

FOLK singer Steve Knightley will be sharing the stories behind his songs when he plays Nettlebed village club on Monday night (February 17).

Having previously sold out the Royal Albert Hall with his Show of Hands bandmate Phil Beer, the guitarist, singer and songwriter is back on tour with a new solo show.

Nettlebed folk nights organiser Mike Sanderson said: “Steve is back to do another special show for us called ‘Pass Notes — the stories behind the songs’.

“Following the success of last year’s intimate one-man show, ‘Roadworks’, Steve’s latest outing is intended for anyone fascinated by the art and craft of songwriting.

“Exploring his extensive back catalogue and introducing prevously unheard new material, he explores the themes and stories that inspire him and shows how music and words can become lyrics and chords and notes can meld to create songs that acquire a life of their own.

“Numbers will be limited, so don’t miss out.”

Tickets for Monday’s concert are £18.50 in advance or £19.50 on the night. Doors open at 7.50pm with music from 8pm.

For more information and to book, call the box office on 01628 636620 or visit www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk