Monday, 17 February 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Folk luminary is sharing his songwriting stories

Folk luminary is sharing his songwriting stories

FOLK singer Steve Knightley will be sharing the stories behind his songs when he plays Nettlebed village club on Monday night (February 17).

Having previously sold out the Royal Albert Hall with his Show of Hands bandmate Phil Beer, the guitarist, singer and songwriter is back on tour with a new solo show.

Nettlebed folk nights organiser Mike Sanderson said: “Steve is back to do another special show for us called ‘Pass Notes — the stories behind the songs’.

“Following the success of last year’s intimate one-man show, ‘Roadworks’, Steve’s latest outing is intended for anyone fascinated by the art and craft of songwriting.

“Exploring his extensive back catalogue and introducing prevously unheard new material, he explores the themes and stories that inspire him and shows how music and words can become lyrics and chords and notes can meld to create songs that acquire a life of their own.

“Numbers will be limited, so don’t miss out.”

Tickets for Monday’s concert are £18.50 in advance or £19.50 on the night. Doors open at 7.50pm with music from 8pm.

For more information and to book, call the box office on 01628 636620 or visit www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33