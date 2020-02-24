Monday, 24 February 2020

Folk star on tour

AN award-winning folk singer, guitarist and producer is to perform in Abingdon next month as part of a national tour.

Jim Moray, the winner of five BBC folk awards, is supporting his album The Outlander at the Unicorn Theatre on March 26 at 7pm. He will be joined on stage by violinist Tom Moore.

Tickets are £15 on the door (cash only).

