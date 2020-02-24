Folk star on tour

Speeding drivers could kill child, warn villagers
A CHILD could be killed if no action is taken to ... [more]
Monday, 24 February 2020
AN award-winning folk singer, guitarist and producer is to perform in Abingdon next month as part of a national tour.
Jim Moray, the winner of five BBC folk awards, is supporting his album The Outlander at the Unicorn Theatre on March 26 at 7pm. He will be joined on stage by violinist Tom Moore.
Tickets are £15 on the door (cash only).
Pupils love Valentine’s Day cake baking competition
A VALENTINE’S Day bake off competition was held ... [more]
